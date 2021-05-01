Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission hosts clean up events

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The mission to clean up Jonesboro continued Saturday morning as the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission hosted several events around town.
Lisa Tedder from the commission led the charge at Craighead Forest Park.
Volunteers met at the ATV Park and picked up trash up and down Craighead Forest Road.
Tedder said the area has recently been very susceptible to littering.
“Jonesboro has got a litter problem,” Tedder said. “If you drive down just about any street, especially in areas that maybe don’t have a development, there is a lot of litter on the side of the road. And it’s really sad. We shouldn’t be trashing our city this way and we believe that Jonesboro can and should do better.”
The commission also held events Saturday off Race Street and West Nettleton Avenue.
Tedder also said that there are plans for beautification projects in the future, and will continue to search for ways to make Jonesboro beautiful.
For information on how to get involved, visit their website or go to the organization’s page on Facebook.
