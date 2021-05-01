Kids learn life lessons as local group hosts family fishing event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fish were biting Saturday at Craighead Forest Park as the Jonesboro Elks held its 20th “Get High on Fishing!... Not Drugs” event.
Children and their families came out to enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday morning to join in on the fun.
Equipment like fishing rods, tackles, and bags to store catches was provided on-site, with organizers hoping that this creates a positive hobby for children to keep them away from the harm of drugs.
“The goal is to give them something to do for the summer,” said Amy Higgins, chair of the fishing derby. “Some social activities that they can do with their families. And maybe just encourage them to have healthy hobbies instead of turning to other criminal activities like drugs.”
The Optimist International Club of Jonesboro also partnered alongside the Jonesboro Elk Lodge for the event.
Fishing Derby chair Amy Higgins said the crowd was the largest in its 20-year history, with the president-elect of the Optimist Club Tony Belton attributing this year’s success to families that were desperate to get active after the COVID pandemic.
