Oasis Arts and Eats festival visits Downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro was vibrant all day long Saturday, as local artists, musicians, restaurants, and more flooded the streets to celebrate the Oasis Arts and Eats Festival.
The festival lasted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone could walk around and browse the stalls set up by artists and businesses.
Tickets were also sold for visitors to sample foods from restaurants like The Recovery Room and Que 49.
The event was sponsored by organizations like the Foundation of Arts and the Jonesboro Radio Group, helping to lend artists a hand in selling and promoting their creations.
“Well Jonesboro is a special part of Northeast Arkansas, right?” said Kristi Pulliam, a committee member for the Oasis Arts and Eats festival. “And we want all the artists to know that we have special things for them here. And hopefully, as this event grows and grows we will bring people from all over the area, not just downtown.”
This year was the third iteration of the event after missing last year due to the pandemic and was the first year the festival included the Eats portion rather than just the art.
Pulliam was very happy with how many in the community came out for the event, and the sunny weather matched the mood of everyone involved all day long.
