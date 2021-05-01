One killed, one injured in Fulton County crash

FULTON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County woman was killed and another person was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 62, according to Arkansas State Police.
Rebecca McClelland, 45, of Viola was driving west on Highway 62 in a 1999 Ford around 1:20 p.m. Friday when the crash happened. ASP said a 2015 Subaru, going east on Highway 62, crossed the centerline and went into the path of the Ford.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to a Mountain Home hospital, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
