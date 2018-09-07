Rainy Sunday Expected

Showers move in pretty quick Sunday bringing our next chance of rain. By the afternoon, we may start to hear a few rumbles of thunder. The best atmosphere for severe weather will be south of I-40, but we’ll still have to watch for a strong storm or two. Wind and hail are the threats. Rain moves out Sunday night with only a few showers or downpours are expected Monday morning. Monday is when the highest instability arrives, but most of the day looks dry and sunny! We’ll watch for anything during the afternoon, but we may have to wait until Monday night before storms develop and move through Tuesday morning. This round is our greatest threat for severe weather with wind and hail as the main threats. Rain and storms move out Tuesday as cool and less humid air arrives for the rest of the week.