St. Bernards, local church host free seminar on strokes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 140,000 people die from strokes each year, according to strokecenter.org.
So, St. Bernards partnered with New St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church Saturday to teach those vulnerable how to deal with a stroke, and how to live life after.
The seminar was held at the church and was free for anyone who wanted to attend.
St. Bernards brought several of its stroke specialists in order to teach people what to do if affected by a stroke, as well as discerning different types of strokes.
All of this, outreach director Jeanette Dotson says, is life-saving information.
“It is crucial that people in the community realize that all they have to do is come to these places where they can get their blood pressure checked, absolutely free,” Dotson said. “They can come here and hear people like Mark Hogan who is here today, he is the stroke director at St. Bernards, and he has free information.”
The church plans to hold another free seminar with St. Bernards soon, with Dotson saying it should happen within the next six months.
She encourages those that couldn’t make it Saturday but have questions, to reach out to her or professionals at St. Bernards for more information.
