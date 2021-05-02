Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 5 p.m., Sunday, May 2, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 336,105 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 263,192 confirmed cases
- 72,913 probable cases
- 328,135 recoveries
- 2,055 active cases
- 1,400 confirmed active cases
- 655 probable active cases
- 5,743 total deaths
- 4,561 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,180 deaths among probable cases
- 171 currently hospitalized
- 75 in ICU
- 26 on ventilators
- 3,538,612 people total have been tested
- 8.8% positive PCR tests
- 15.3% positive antigen tests
- 3,189,447 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, May 2:
- Pulaski: 23
- Benton: 16
- Hot Spring, Saline, Washington: 7
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- March 11, 2020: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19, 2020: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24, 2020: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9, 2020: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15, 2020: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
