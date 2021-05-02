One killed in Randolph Co. ATV crash

RANDOLPH CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A minor was killed early Friday evening in an ATV crash in Randolph County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
ASP said in a preliminary fatality report that they responded to Allison Road in Biggers around 5:40 p.m. Friday due to the crash.
The minor, whose name and age was not released, was driving a 2016 Polaris north on Allison Road when the crash happened. ASP said the Polaris ran off the south side of the road, overcorrected, and then overturned onto the driver’s side.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
