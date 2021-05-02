Silver Alert issued for Crittenden County man

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Crittenden County man.
Authorities are looking for Columbus Hayes Jr., 79, of Jeanette.
Hayes is 5′7″, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.
He was last seen in the 2300 block of Jeanette Road near Bingstone Road, wearing black Khaki pants and a green checkerboard shirt.
Anyone who has seen Hayes can call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office at 870-702-2000 or their local law enforcement agency.
