7 Arkansas softball wins first SEC softball regular season title in program history

In the team’s final SEC regular season game of the year and at least a share of the SEC crown hanging in the balance, the Razorbacks used the long ball like the team has all season. Leading 1-0 in the top of the third, Linnie Malkin smashed a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall and was quickly followed by a Kayla Green solo shot to left for back-to-back homers and a 3-0 Arkansas lead.