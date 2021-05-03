7 Arkansas softball wins first SEC softball regular season title in program history

For the first in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are softball SEC Champions after beating LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in Baton Rouge, La.
In the team’s final SEC regular season game of the year and at least a share of the SEC crown hanging in the balance, the Razorbacks used the long ball like the team has all season. Leading 1-0 in the top of the third, Linnie Malkin smashed a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall and was quickly followed by a Kayla Green solo shot to left for back-to-back homers and a 3-0 Arkansas lead.
Mary Haff entered in the fourth from the bullpen after starting the first game of the doubleheader and pitched the Hogs out of a jam after the Tigers had drawn with 3-1 off starter Autumn Storms.
An Ally Manzo RBI-double in the fifth pushed the Arkansas lead back to three runs and Haff did the rest, striking out the final two batters in the seventh to seal the Razorbacks’ first-ever league title.
Green led the way for Arkansas with two of the team’s five hits. Storms picked up her eighth win of the season, allowing one run on four hits over 3.2 innings.
The Razorbacks now await the final series of the regular season for the Florida Gators next weekend. Florida must sweep a three-game series with Texas A&M to claim a share of the SEC title or the Hogs will win the league outright. No school outside of Florida or Alabama has won the SEC regular season title since 2007.
