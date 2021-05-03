Arkansas State baseball faces #11 Ole Miss on Tuesday

ARKANSAS STATE (14-22, 6-9 SBC) at No. 11 Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC)
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 6:30 P.M. CT
Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field • Oxford, Miss. • 95.3 The Ticket • SEC Network+
LEADING OFF
The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,348-1,661-10 all-time record dating back to the 1948 season.
The Red Wolves are riding a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s contest at No. 11 Ole Miss after sweeping a three-game non-conference series at Austin Peay. Ole Miss owns an 86-24 lead in the overall series versus A-State.
Liam Hicks has reached base in 43 of his 44 career games at Arkansas State, and is among the toughest in the nation to strike out (39th) and one of the best at getting on base. He ranks inside the top five in the Sun Belt in six offensive categories.
A-State enters the week ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in on-base percentage (.371) and runs per game (6.3), fourth in hit-by-pitches (55) and third in home runs per game (1.03). The Red Wolves are also up to fourth in the league with a .267 batting average and third in slugging (.419).
The Red Wolves are averaging over a home run per game and are well on-pace to surpass its 2019 total of 47.
Drew Tipton is rising up the Arkansas State career charts in multiple categories. Tipton also ranks inside the top 50 among the NCAA’s active career leaders in multiple categories.
Tyler Duncan currently ranks inside the top 10 in the conference in six offensive categories - top 50 nationally in two.
LAST FIVE GAMES
Arkansas State has gone 4-1 in its last five games, with four straight wins after a Saturday-night loss at Texas State. The Red Wolves are hitting .335 with eight homers and 14 doubles for a .537 slugging percentage. Liam Hicks is leading the way with a .421 (8-for-19) average with a pair of home runs and seven RBI. Tyler Duncan leads with nine RBI while Drew Tipton is slugging .722.
A-State is averaging 9.8 runs in those five games on 12.6 hits per game.
On the mound, the Red Wolves are holding opponents to a .235 average with a 3.83 ERA. Will Nash and Carter Holt own two quality starts apiece during that stretch, with Nash striking out 10 in 12 innings.
ROAD WARRIORS
Arkansas State has been on the road more than a lot of college baseball teams this season.
Out of the 36 total games played, 25 so far have been true road games - 69.4 percent of games. Only 14 of the 293 teams that are playing Division I baseball this season have a higher percentage. The only team further south than A-State is Texas Southern at 70 percent. North Dakota State has the highest percentage at 82.5 percent.
LIAM “STICKS”
Liam Hicks owns a team and Sun Belt-best on-base percentage of .519, reaching base in 43 of 44 games to start his A-State career - 31 straight before not reaching on 4/10 at Louisiana.
The Toronto native ranks near the top in several offensive categories in the Sun Belt and is inside the top 40 in on-base percentage (13th) and toughest to strike out (39th - K every 10.9 plate appearances).
On April 14, Hicks was named No. 23 on D1 Baseball’s Top 100 Draft-Eligible Hitters using analytics - the highest-ranked of four Sun Belt hitters. The list evaluated on a scale of 50-100 hitters’ plate discipline (Hicks: 90.01), hit ability (ability to hit/get on base: 88.80) and game power (XBH; power in-game: 77.26).
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Drew Tipton is the longest-serving active A-State player on the 2021 roster, having been on the team since the 2016 season. He is also rising up the career charts in several categories: games started (8th - 196), at-bats (8th - 715), runs scored (3rd - 158), walks (6th - 108), hit-by-pitch (T4th - 40), stolen bases (5th - 57).
Tipton is among the top 50 in the NCAA’s active career leaders in five categories entering Tuesday - runs scored (13th - 158), stolen bases (22nd - 57), hit-by-pitch (22nd - 40), walks (25th - 108) and games played (49th - 203).
