Arkansas State LS Seth Cottengim gets NFL opportunity

Cottengim was a three-time selection to the Phil Steele All-Sun Belt Team (2018, 2019, 2020). He was also nominated for the Patrick Mannelly Award, the honor goes to the top long snapper in college football. Cottengim played in 44 games in his Red Wolves career. His setting and snapping helped Blake Grupe and Cody Grace earn All-SBC accolades over the years.