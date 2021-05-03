Arkansas State LS Seth Cottengim signs with Broncos

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Red Wolf gets a chance to play in the National Football League.
Arkansas State long snapper Seth Cottengim announced Monday that he signed a deal with the Broncos. Denver was one of 21 NFL teams that were in Jonesboro in March for A-State Pro Day.
Cottengim was a three-time selection to the Phil Steele All-Sun Belt Team (2018, 2019, 2020). He was also nominated for the Patrick Mannelly Award, the honor goes to the top long snapper in college football. Cottengim played in 44 games in his Red Wolves career. His setting and snapping helped Blake Grupe and Cody Grace earn All-SBC accolades over the years.
Seth will be the 5th player with Arkansas State ties in NFL Rookie Minicamps this month
Arkansas State Connections in 2021 NFL Rookie Minicamps
WR Jonathan Adams Jr. (Lions)
DT Forrest Merrill (Chargers)
LS Seth Cottengim (Broncos)
DL William Bradley-King (drafted by Washington in 6th round)
- Played with A-State from 2017-2019, grad transferred to Baylor for 2020 season
DB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)
- Played with A-State from 2018-2019, grad transferred to Arkansas
