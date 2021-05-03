Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:05 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4 p.m., Monday, May 3, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 336,166 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,236 confirmed cases
    • 72,930 probable cases
  • 328,424 recoveries
  • 1,939 active cases
    • 1,339 confirmed active cases
    • 600 probable active cases
  • 5,747 total deaths
    • 4,565 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,182 deaths among probable cases
  • 172 currently hospitalized
    • 78 in ICU
    • 29 on ventilators
  • 3,542,780 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.3% positive antigen tests
  • 3,193,412 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, May 3:

  1. Benton: 11
  2. Pulaski: 9
  3. Faulkner: 8

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,159 27 3,029 103 22,187
Clay 1,755 14 1,691 50 18,670
Cleburne 1,975 8 1,892 74 23,076
Craighead 13,376 115 13,081 179 125,044
Crittenden 6,038 67 5,873 96 44,266
Cross 1,943 4 1,889 50 16,864
Greene 6,104 34 5,994 75 50,739
Independence 3,755 9 3,623 123 43,676
Jackson 3,218 4 3,175 38 27,621
Lawrence 2,111 24 2,044 43 16,139
Mississippi 5,834 38 5,689 107 41,847
Poinsett 3,160 11 3,072 77 28,740
Randolph 2,101 10 2,044 47 21,171
St. Francis 3,587 23 3,522 42 31,873
Sharp 1,592 11 1,536 45 18,121
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,420
White 7,954 41 7,793 118 55,251
Woodruff 645 1 631 13 8,816

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

