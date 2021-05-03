Growing concern over possible late-night storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While much of Monday will be spent under cloudy skies, our meteorologists fear what might happen once the sun goes down.
“I’m getting more concerned over our severe threat late tonight,” Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said. “I’ve expanded a medium risk area to the southwest to include most of Region 8.”
He said thunderstorms, capable of producing ping-pong ball-sized hail, will begin firing up in western Arkansas around sunset.
“Conditions support wind gusts to 60 miles per hour as these individual storms merge into a line in our western counties,” McCormick said. “Our severe threat continues into the wee hours on Tuesday.”
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns we could start to see storms in Region 8 by 11 p.m.
“Those more discrete storms will have the chance to put down large hail,” Castleberry said. “An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”
As the storm system moves east, the wind threats will increase.
“Storms look to move into the Highway 67 corridor between midnight and 1 a.m.,” Castleberry said. “Storms become more linear as they reach Crowley’s Ridge with the wind threat starting to increase.”
The storms are not expected to cross the Mississippi River until 3 and 5 a.m.
In addition to the possibility of strong winds and possible tornadoes, McCormick adds that Region 8 can expect widespread one-inch rains. Some areas could receive even 2-3 inches.
