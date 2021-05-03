Hardy continues cleanup, prepares for second round of storms

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days removed from seeing flood damage, Hardy is preparing for round two of potential major storms Monday.
County officials say they’re hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.
Sharp County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Langston said some of his severe weather concerns have eased as Monday has progressed. However, they’re still preparing for the potential of severe weather.
The county has been out, clearing debris and fixing what they can. It’s all part of what Langston says is business as usual.
“We’re used to this type of weather and we just have to deal with it whenever the sunlight hits,” Langston said. “We do the best we can with what we have. Just trying to making sure everything’s going — trucks got fuel in them, equipments got fuel in them — and trying not to park anything in low-lying areas because you may have a flash flood.”
Langston said the majority of work on county roads would have to come after the bad weather, but there are a few roads the county has been working on clearing since last week, including low-water bridges like the Humphrey’s Ford Bridge.
Langston added that while he doesn’t believe the Spring River will get as high as it was last week, he has dozens of crew members prepared just if the weather worsens.
As the county is preparing for the weather, they were still in recovery mode after the flood just one week ago.
The flood impacted over 125 campers at River Bend Park near the Spring River.
Owner Rick Cooper has been out since the storm happened, picking up tree limbs and other debris left behind.
The park looks still has ways left to go before it’s fully cleaned. Some of the campers that were flipped over are still there, but most of the damage has been put in piles on the sides of the road.
Cooper says it has been a team effort.
The people have just been so gracious. Most everybody has just been willing to pitch in, willing to help,” Cooper said. “[We’re] trying to figure out how we’re going to move on, and we’ll do it, we’ve done it in the past, and we’ll do it again.”
This isn’t the first time the park has flooded. Cooper says the last time the park has dealt with flood damage was just four years ago.
As for the recent one, Cooper says everybody who has been affected is taken care of and has a place to stay.
