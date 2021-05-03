Malik Monk back in action with the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) shoots a 3-pointer as Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Miami. (Source: (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))
By Chris Hudgison | May 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:54 PM

CHARLOTTE (KAIT) - A Lepanto native is back in The Association.

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk returned to action over the weekend after missing a month with a severe ankle sprain. Monk had 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, & a steal Saturday in a Hornets win over the Pistons.

He followed that with 11 points & 5 assists Sunday night but Charlotte fell to Miami. The Hornets (31-33) are 8th in the East with 8 games to go. The 7 through 10 seeds in each conference make the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Monk’s next game is Tuesday night at Detroit.

