Man arrested on weapons charge following assault
Marques Devon Price, 28, (5/2) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 8:06 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Blytheville man Sunday after responding to an assault in a Walmart parking lot.

In a probable cause affidavit, police aid Marques Price slapped a female, causing swelling and a nose bleed. The victim also had “abrasions to her leg.”

When the officer located Price, they found a stolen firearm in his backpack.

Following a search of his home, court records say officers found marijuana and a grinder in his room.

A judge found probable cause to charge him with:

  • Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons
  • Theft by Receiving - Firearm
  • Domestic Battery 3rd Degree
  • Possession of Sch VI L/T 4oz
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A no-contact order was issued in this case along with a $50,000 cash-surety bond.

