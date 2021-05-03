Man arrested on weapons charge following assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Blytheville man Sunday after responding to an assault in a Walmart parking lot.
In a probable cause affidavit, police aid Marques Price slapped a female, causing swelling and a nose bleed. The victim also had “abrasions to her leg.”
When the officer located Price, they found a stolen firearm in his backpack.
Following a search of his home, court records say officers found marijuana and a grinder in his room.
A judge found probable cause to charge him with:
- Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons
- Theft by Receiving - Firearm
- Domestic Battery 3rd Degree
- Possession of Sch VI L/T 4oz
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
A no-contact order was issued in this case along with a $50,000 cash-surety bond.
