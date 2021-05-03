Man charged in storage unit break-in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge charged a Jonesboro man with breaking or entering after he reportedly took around $10,000 worth of collectibles.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to a break-in report at a storage unit on March 28.
The victim told authorities a large number of collectibles were taken, valued at $10,000.
Security video from the scene showed a vehicle parked in front of the unit with two people taking items from inside.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle’s owner identified one of the people as Jimmy McDuffy.
An arrest warrant for McDuffy was issued on April 15.
Police later conducted a search warrant at a residence on Evelyn Lane and found stolen property.
An $85,000 cash-surety bond was set for McDuffy. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.
