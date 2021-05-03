Man fell asleep in bank lobby, arrested on forgery charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Campbell, Mo. man was arrested on a forgery charge after falling asleep in a bank.
Court documents say Brandon M. Douglas had a check and multiple driver’s licenses in his hand, with one of the licenses matching the name on the check.
However, they didn’t belong to Douglas.
Later it was found out the check belonged to a permanently closed business.
Police arrested Douglas and transported him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
A judge set a $30,000 cash-surety bond. Douglas will appear back in court on June 30.
