May 3: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
An approaching cold front will touch off showers and thunderstorms on the first working day of the month.
A couple storms may turn severe late tonight into early Tuesday morning, with large hail and damaging winds the main threat.
Heavy downpours will accompany these storms. In fact, many will get another one-inch rainfall with locally heavier amounts of 2-3″ underneath strong storms.
This unsettled weather continues Tuesday before drier conditions arrive with high pressure on Wednesday and Thursday.
News Headlines
A Florida investor is taking a vested interest in a Region 8 town by buying up multiple downtown properties.
The owner of a local towing company delivered happiness to a couple of Region 8 students in need.
A year after the pandemic, downtown Jonesboro was alive with art and eats this past weekend.
