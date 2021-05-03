Police investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As they investigate a string of vehicle break-ins the Jonesboro Police Department is making the following request: Check your security cameras.
The department announced Monday it had arrested someone suspected of more than 20 breaking and entering cases in two neighborhoods between the hours of midnight and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
The thefts occurred just south of Interstate 555 along Culberhouse Road and between Caraway and Harrisburg Roads, according to a news release shared on social media.
The JPD asks anyone living in these areas to “take an extra look at your vehicles, carports, door jambs, and security cameras for any unfamiliar activity.”
“We are looking for any other homes or vehicles that may have been affected,” JPD stated. “Additionally, we are in possession of lots of stolen property and need to find its owner(s).”
If you can help police, email photos and video footage to jpd@jonesboro.org or call 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.