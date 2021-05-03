Sheriff’s office searching for suspected stalkers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple reports of a carload of men following young men and women have a northeast Arkansas sheriff warning teens to stay aware.
Chief Deputy Charley Melton said Monday the Izard County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of someone following young drivers, trying to get them to stop.
According to a news release shared on social media, the car is described as an older black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and one black wheel.
The license plate number is unknown.
“Callers say there are multiple Hispanic men inside,” Melton said, adding that the car has followed kids around Melbourne and north toward Oxford.
“We want parents to make their teenagers aware, so they do not stop for any reason,” he said.
He urged anyone with information on these alleged incidents or the suspect’s vehicle to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 870-368-4203.
