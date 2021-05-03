Town hall for new VA Clinic provider changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starting July 1, veterans in Craighead, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties who receive care through Sterling Medical Corporation will receive care through STG International, Inc.
According to a media release, this is due to a government requirement that requires contracts to be re-competed every five years.
A town hall will be held at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church Street, in Jonesboro on Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 1 p.m.
The meeting is for those with questions or concerns about the clinic and the new location.
The VA Jonesboro clinic will be located at 1843 E. Highland Drive, Suite B in Jonesboro, and is projected to serve 2,300 enrolled veterans within the first year.
