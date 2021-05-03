Wanted man arrested for having large amount of ecstasy, LSD

Wanted man arrested for having large amount of ecstasy, LSD
A man is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after police say a search of his vehicle turned up large amounts of cash, ecstasy, and LSD. (Source: Pocahontas Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:32 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after police say a search of his vehicle turned up large amounts of cash, ecstasy, and LSD.

Pocahontas police arrested Richard Hall, II of Roland, Arkansas, on April 27 after receiving a report of a suspicious man at an undisclosed location.

According to a Monday news release, Hall was wanted on a valid warrant out of Saline County, Ark., and was considered armed and dangerous.

When police arrested him, Sgt. Rocky Jones said they found the following in Hall’s vehicle:

  • $28,133.32 in cash
  • 218.9 grams of possible MDMA (ecstasy)
  • 71 tabs of possible lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • 24 grams of possible crack cocaine
  • 5 grams of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms

Randolph County District Judge Alex Bigger found probable cause existed to charge Hall with

  • Trafficking a controlled substance
  • Possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule I (hallucinogenic) with the purpose to deliver
  • Drug paraphernalia

Bigger set Hall’s bond at $250,000 cash-only and ordered him to appear in circuit court on June 29.

