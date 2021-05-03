Wanted man arrested for having large amount of ecstasy, LSD

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after police say a search of his vehicle turned up large amounts of cash, ecstasy, and LSD.
Pocahontas police arrested Richard Hall, II of Roland, Arkansas, on April 27 after receiving a report of a suspicious man at an undisclosed location.
According to a Monday news release, Hall was wanted on a valid warrant out of Saline County, Ark., and was considered armed and dangerous.
When police arrested him, Sgt. Rocky Jones said they found the following in Hall’s vehicle:
- $28,133.32 in cash
- 218.9 grams of possible MDMA (ecstasy)
- 71 tabs of possible lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
- 24 grams of possible crack cocaine
- 5 grams of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms
Randolph County District Judge Alex Bigger found probable cause existed to charge Hall with
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with the purpose to deliver
- Possession of a Schedule I (hallucinogenic) with the purpose to deliver
- Drug paraphernalia
Bigger set Hall’s bond at $250,000 cash-only and ordered him to appear in circuit court on June 29.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.