Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:04 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 336,462 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,410 confirmed cases
    • 73,052 probable cases
  • 328,611 recoveries
  • 2,043 active cases
    • 1,386 confirmed active cases
    • 657 probable active cases
  • 5,752 total deaths
    • 4,569 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,183 deaths among probable cases
  • 192 currently hospitalized
    • 72 in ICU
    • 28 on ventilators
  • 3,550,053 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.2% positive antigen tests
  • 3,200,377 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, May 4:

  1. Benton: 43
  2. Washington: 42
  3. Pulaski: 27

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,163 29 3,031 103 22,219
Clay 1,758 17 1,691 50 18,687
Cleburne 1,976 9 1,892 74 23,126
Craighead 13,380 111 13,089 179 125,360
Crittenden 6,041 60 5,883 96 44,315
Cross 1,945 6 1,889 50 16,875
Greene 6,105 34 5,995 75 50,804
Independence 3,756 9 3,624 123 43,770
Jackson 3,220 6 3,175 38 27,631
Lawrence 2,113 25 2,045 43 16,205
Mississippi 5,837 39 5,691 107 41,988
Poinsett 3,160 9 3,074 77 28,789
Randolph 2,104 13 2,044 47 21,194
St. Francis 3,588 23 3,523 42 31,885
Sharp 1,593 10 1,537 46 18,201
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,434
White 7,970 53 7,797 118 55,287
Woodruff 646 2 631 13 8,818

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

