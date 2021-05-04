Former GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb announced Tuesday his candidacy for the office of lieutenant governor.
After earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law, Webb became the first Republican justice of the peace and state senator elected in Saline County.
He served as chief of staff to former Lieutenant Governor Win Rockefeller in 2002.
Six years later, he was elected as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. He won re-election to that post five times, running unopposed.
“After numerous calls from Arkansans across our state I have decided to offer myself as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas in 2022,” Webb stated in Tuesday’s news release. “Serving the people of Arkansas and the Republican Party have been my life’s work.”
Webb and his wife Barbara live in Benton.
