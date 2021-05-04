Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex to be completed by August

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is getting one step closer to open the much anticipated shooting sports complex.
Police Chief Rick Elliott says the complex is expected to be completed by August.
On Tuesday night, the Public Works Committee approved a resolution for the city to enter into a contract with Olympus Construction to complete phase IIC.
It will now go to the council for a vote.
Elliot says that right now, they are working on completing two restroom facilities, installing shock curtains, and working with City Water and Light to supply power from the front of the complex to the trap fields. After that, the fields will be ready to shoot on.
Elliot says this is moving us one step closer to competition.
“The benefits for Jonesboro is the economic impact. It will offer a little bit of something for everybody out there that is involved in shooting sports, so whether you’re young or old, it will give you these opportunities to come out and enjoy the facility,” said Elliot.
The pistol, rifle, and archery fields are fully complete and fully functional with electricity.
They have also improved flooding issues by adding an additional ditch and pipe.
Region 8 News will continue to bring you the latest on the progress of the range.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.