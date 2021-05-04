May 4: Overnight storms leave damage, outages in their wake

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, May 4. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Overnight storms damaged homes and knocked out power to thousands of people from one side of Region 8 to the other. We have the latest developments, plus Aaron Castleberry will have a live look from one hard-hit town ahead at 6.
Weeks after she was placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons, a Region 8 principal is heading back to the schoolhouse.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
Our severe threat is much lower today, although thunderstorms should redevelop later this afternoon.
It’ll feel warm and humid as highs reach the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. For the middle of the week, high pressure builds across the Midwest.
Afternoon temperatures will run near 70°F which is slightly cooler than the May average.
Very little rain is in the forecast until we get to Mother’s Day Weekend.
Another 1-2″ rain is possible by early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
