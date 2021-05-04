NEA NAIA Roundup (5/4/21)

Lyon advanced but Williams Baptist was eliminated Tuesday at the AMC Baseball Tournament
Lyon 11, Hannibal-LaGrange 1 (AMC Baseball Tournament)
The No. 4-seed Lyon College baseball team opened up American Midwest Tournament play with an 11-1 run-rule victory over No. 8-seed Hannibal-LaGrange on Tuesday afternoon at CarShield Field. With the win, the Scots will play No. 1-seed Columbia College tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.
Lyon (22-21) opened up the game with an early 5-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and three more the next inning.
The Scots added to their lead on a sacrifice fly by Haydn Finley in the bottom of the fourth before they tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase their lead to 10-0.
Hannibal-LaGrange (18-27) finally got on the board in the top of the sixth as Drew Forney worked a bases-loaded walk.
Finley singled to center with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before he came around to score on Joe Weatherford’s game-winning RBI triple to give the Scots the run-rule victory.
Lex Meinderts dominated once again on the mound as he allowed just one run on six hits while striking out nine over six innings of work to earn the victory. Thomas Fletcher kept the Trojans scoreless during his one inning of relief.
Troy Strack led the Scots offensively as he finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored. Jake Michener, Tristan Buschow, Finley and Weatherford added two hits each in the win for the Scots.
Harris-Stowe 10, Williams Baptist 9 (AMC Baseball Tournament)
The Williams Baptist baseball team saw its season come to an end after a 10-9 loss to the Harris-Stowe Hornets on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the AMC Tournament.
The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first when Trent Pobst (SR/Scott City, MO) scored on Brody Ninemire (SR/Viola, AR)’s RBI sac fly. The Hornets responded with three runs in the first and two runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead. The Eagles got a run back in the top of the third when Ninemire hit a solo shot over the left field wall to make it 5-2. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Hornets would score three runs in the bottom half of the third to extend their lead to 8-2.
The Eagles took advantage of three errors by the Hornets in the fifth inning to chip away at the Hornets’ lead. Nick Allred (SO/Portageville, Mo.) got things going when he reached base on a wild throw by the shortstop. Then Palmer Campbell (SO/New Madrid, MO) hit a RBI double to center field that scored Allred. Jarron Brantley (FR/Jonesboro, AR) hit a RBI single to right to score Campbell, and then Brantley advanced to second on a wild throw by the first baseman. Brady Smith (SO/Cave City, Ark.) reached base on a wild throw by the third baseman and the Brantley came around to score on the batted ball. This made it 8-5.
The Eagles continued to chip away at the Hornets’ lead in the sixth. Pobst led things off with an infield single and then Dezmond Cordova (FR/Little Rock, Ark.) was hit by a pitch to give the Eagles two on with no outs. Ninemire grounded out and advanced the runners to second and third. Pobst then scored on a wild pitch and Cordova advanced to third. Allred was hit by a pitch to give the Eagles runners on the corners with one out. Then they executed a double steal that saw Cordova come home and Allred move to second. The Hornets’ lead was cut to 8-7.
In the bottom half of sixth, the Hornets added another run to give themselves a two run lead, but the Eagles weren’t done yet. In the top of the seventh, with two outs, back-to-back-to-back singles by Sam Philley (SO/Oak Grove, LA), Pobst, and Cordova scored a run. Then Pobst scored on an error by the catcher to tie the game at 9.
The Hornets retook the lead in the bottom of the eighth, and that left the Eagles down to their final three outs, which they didn’t do much with. They had two fly outs and a pop out to end the game and their season.
Pobst went 3-5 in the game, while Ninemire led the team with two RBIs.
Brennan White (SR/Fredericktown, MO) got the start and pitched 1.1 innings. He gave up five runs off five hits, walked one, and struck out one. Brady Sterns (FR/Paragould, AR) pitched 0.2 innings of relief and gave up three runs off one hit and walked one. Alex O’Brien (FR/Marion, Ark.) pitched 3.1 innings of relief and gave up one run off two hits, walked two and struck out three. Chase Hutson (JR/Paragould, Ark.) pitched 2.1 innings of relief and was given the loss. He gave up one run off three hits, walked one and struck out two. Heath Taylor (JR/Wynne, Ark.) pitched 0.1 inning of relief.
Crowley’s Ridge finishes 3rd at A.I.I. Men’s Golf Championship
Crowley’s Ridge followed their worst round with the best round, finishing the A.I.I. Conference Golf Championship in third place by shooting 1021, or 169 over par. CRC shaved 22 strokes off of their round two total by improving their 354 total to 332 strokes in Monday’s round.
Isaac Langley (SO/Piggott, Ark.) ended the week at the top of CRC’s leaderboard. Langley sunk two birdies on Monday’s round, first on the eighth hole, before finishing a stroke head on the par-four 16th hole. Langley’s three-round total of 241 was 28 over par, placing him in a tie for 12th place overall.
Joel Burrow (JR/Manila, Ark.)’s 14th place finish was one stroke higher than his teammate, with his 81-stroke final round setting him up 29 over par overall with a 242 score. In the final round, Burrow holed out no higher than a single double-bogey.
Andrew Lee (SO/Pottsville, Ark.) had the biggest change on his scorecard, shaving nine strokes off of his second-round total to finish the afternoon with his best round 10 over par. Lee’s two birdies in the front nine helped propel him to an 81-stroke finish. Lee’s gross total settled him into 16th place with 256 strokes or 43 over par.
The Pioneers’ Drew Garrett (SR/Huntsville, Ark.) trimmed seven strokes between the second and third rounds with the final day ending with 92 strokes. Garrett started well, parring out on three of the first nine holes; however, the back nine proved treacherous, adding ten strokes over par. Garrett ended his tournament shooting 282, or 69 over par, placing him at 21st place overall.
Coach Adam Meeker could not speak more highly of his golfers, saying, “These gentlemen epitomize everything that a golfer is in life: tough, creative, and resilient.”
Commenting on his team’s stark improvement between the second and third rounds, Meeker said, “as long as this team keeps putting in the work, they will accomplish everything they want for themselves in life.” Meeker is already looking to the 2021-22 season, saying, “As their coach, I’m very proud of them and am very excited to get to see what’s next for us all!”
TEAM LEADERBOARD:
1. University of Houston-Victoria (Texas): 849 (-3)
2. Our-Lady-of-the-Lake (Texas): 900 (+48)
3. Crowley’s Ridge: 1021 (+169)
4. Texas A&M-San Antonio: 1030 (178)
5. Southwest (N.M.): DNF
