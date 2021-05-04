No tornado damage found in Lawrence & Randolph Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock confirmed no tornado damage was found after storms moved Tuesday morning through Lawrence and Randolph Counties.
Within two minutes, 90 to 100 mph winds moved 2.3 miles, causing damage within Walnut Ridge between 1:49 a.m. and 1:51 a.m. Tuesday.
The winds blew down powerlines, uprooted, and snapped trees.
Damage was seen to homes and retail buildings along Highway 67B.
About 1:51 a.m. in Randolph County, the Manson community saw winds between 85 and 95 mph.
This also caused trees to be uprooted and snapped, with powerlines being blown down.
