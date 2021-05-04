Overnight storms move across Region 8

Overnight storms move across Region 8
Strong winds and heavy rain is impacting Region 8. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 4, 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms are making their way through Region 8.

Thousands across Arkansas are experiencing power outages.

Outages are also being reported in Cleburne, Stone, and White County.

