Overnight storms move across Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms are making their way through Region 8.
Thousands across Arkansas are experiencing power outages.
Outages are also being reported in Cleburne, Stone, and White County.
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.