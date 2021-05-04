Police: Suspect rammed patrol cars with stolen vehicle

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting and chase Tuesday night.
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington told Region 8 News they got a report about a stolen vehicle and they found it at Jordan’s Kwik Stop on Highway 67 around 9 p.m.
Inside the vehicle, the suspect was found sleeping.
Officers approached the car and rammed into a few patrol cars trying to escape.
The chase went out of city limits and that’s when the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office took over.
Sheriff Kevin Bell confirmed officials fired shots at him, he didn’t specify the agency, and officials eventually chased him heading southbound on the highway.
They stopped him using a pit maneuver and took him into custody.
He had to be taken to the emergency room, but we don’t know the extent of his condition.
Region 8 News will update you as soon as we learned the name and more details in the incident.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.