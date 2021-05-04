Resolution approved for Community Development Block Grant action plan budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At Tuesday’s Jonesboro City Council meeting, a resolution moved forward for the Community Development Block Grant action plan budget.
The city received over $660,000 and is getting the community’s input on what the money should be spent on.
So far, over 400 people have responded to the online survey.
“This allows us to define whether homeowners need assistance, demolition of homes, veteran village outreach programs, possibly drainage in certain areas. These are certain resources that the city is committed to using for its needs,” said Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
Right now, the top concerns are trails and parks, homelessness, and drainage.
The survey is available to take until May 20th.
To view the action plan, click here.
