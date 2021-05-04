Walnut Ridge businesses work to clean up storm damage

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people are out in Walnut Ridge to help businesses pick up what was left after an early morning storm.
Right down US 67 in Walnut Ridge, many businesses, including Barton’s and Buddy’s Home Furnishings, have a lot of work to do.
Most of the damage those businesses are seeing is from the roof falling in or steel blowing away.
A construction company owner is helping with the cleanup, and he says this was more than he expected.
“Got a call this morning and said they had a bunch of damage in Walnut Ridge and boy were they right,” says Aaron Harris, owner of Zaxon Construction Roof Solutions. “We’ll be here for three months, getting everything built back the way it should be,” added Harris.
Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, strong winds and rain pushed through Northeast Arkansas, with businesses seeing the damage firsthand the storm left behind.
“Of seven buildings we received damage to all seven. Five of them substantial damage,” says Kevin Truelove, Regional Vice President of E.C. Barton’s.
Businesses in Walnut Ridge have damage to their roofs, signs, and exterior.
Truelove says right now they are still looking at the damage and trying to save what they can.
“To try to get merchandise out of, get them in another building, we actually have mini storages coming to move merchandise into before storms later on today come in.”
Across the street, at Buddy’s Home Furnishings, they are moving items to a location in Pocahontas.
“Right now we are trying to keep everything dry. Obviously, we have a lot of expensive electronics and furniture, so we are trying to keep that dry. We are moving that to some of out satellite locations,” sags Chaz Wilson, Franchise Consultant with Buddy’s.
Both businesses told me they are so thankful for the community support they are receiving right now.
