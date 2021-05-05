A-State receives $6.4 million grant for art education

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $6.4 million grant has been given to A-State in support of the university’s efforts in art education.
This grant was gifted to Arkansas State by the Windgate Foundation, which already has been actively giving to the university before this grant, but the grant Wednesday made history.
Officials said $3 million of the grant will go toward scholarships, which will immediately begin supporting students in the upcoming school year.
The Bradbury Art Museum will receive $2 million for operations and programs.
Museum director Garry Holstein says he plans to use the money to help support local artists from the school and region.
“It will also allow us to provide resources to area artists, as well as regional and national artists to exhibit their work,” Holstein said. “To make sure that they are receiving fair compensation for the service that they provide to the world.”
Another $1 million of the grant will be devoted to the new Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts, which is a brand-new facility for art students that will open up in the fall.
The money will also be used for maintenance and general support of the facility.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said that the grant will help the creation of what A-State is calling its new “Art District.”
Damphousse said he was not at liberty to discuss future plans about the district, but the plans are there.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.