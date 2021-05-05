AMBER ALERT issued for abducted Mo. 2-year-old

GLADSTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.
According to MSHP, Sa’myia D. Barr was abducted by her father at 9:08 a.m. after assaulting her mother and pulling out a gun in Gladstone, Mo.
Gladstone is a suburb of Kansas City.
Investigators believe the suspect, 25-year old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, took off with Sa’myia in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.
Both were last seen in the area of Northeast 72nd Street and North Olive Street, heading southbound on N. Olive St.
Sa’myia was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with her hair worn in braids with black and white ball hair ties.
Barr-Cotton is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a Nike emblem on the front, dirty fitted blue jeans, and black and white low-top sneakers.
Anyone with information on Sa’myia and Barr-Cotton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550 or their local police agency.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.