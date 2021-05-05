Arkansas officer shot while responding to disturbance call

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer is in stable condition after he was shot three times while responding to a disturbance call at a home in northwest Arkansas.
It happened Tuesday night in Prairie Grove, about 190 miles northwest of Little Rock. Police say several officers were met with gunfire when they responded to the 911 call.
Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks was struck three times and was taken to a hospital.
Police returned fire and the suspect, identified as Nickolas Colbert, was struck at least four times.
He’s also in stable condition at a northwest Arkansas hospital.
