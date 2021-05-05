Arkansas State men’s golf earns at-large bid to NCAA Regional

Announced during the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships Selection Show Wednesday on the Golf Channel, Arkansas State is set to play in the Noblesville Regional May 17-19 as the No. 10 seed.
“Obviously, we built this program to compete for conference championships, but we wanted to get to a place where we didn’t have to win the conference championship to get into the NCAA Tournament,” said A-State head coach Mike Hagen. “It was nerve wracking today waiting for our name to show up on TV, but it’s a great feeling to have these guys in the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. The last thing we want for our guys is our season to come down to four days in April on whether we advance or don’t advance.”
Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13 teams that will compete in the Noblesville Regional hosted by Ball State University at The Sagamore Club. The Red Wolves will play a practice round Sunday, May 16 before opening competition on Monday, May 17 at 7:00 a.m. (CT). The second and third rounds tee off at 7:00 a.m. (CT) with the low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional advancing to the finals at Grayhawk Golf Club May 28-June 2.
Including the Red Wolves at No. 59, the tournament will feature 10 programs ranked in the top 60 in the latest Golfstat rankings. No. 5 Texas is the top-ranked team in the field joined by No. 8 North Carolina, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 North Florida, No. 28 Louisville, No. 36 South Florida, No. 38 UAB, No. 43 Duke, No. 53 UNC-Wilmington, No. 74 Campbell, No. 154 UT Martin and No. 207 Loyola-Chicago.
A-State will enter the Noblesville Regional ranked 59th by Golfstat and 40th by Golfweek with a 63-26 record on the season. The Red Wolves secured six wins against top 20 teams and were 12-13 against the top 50. A-State has played North Carolina, Tennessee, UAB, UNC-Wilmington and Campbell this season for a combined record against of 3-3.
“This is going to be a tough tournament,” Hagen said. “There’s no easy path to advancing, but the host school is not competing to open up a legitimate five spots. No team will be competing on their home course in this region. I think this is a region where if you put it together for three days, you’ll have a good chance to get out of it.”
The Sagamore Club, a Jack Nicklaus design that opened in 2003, features a par-72 layout that can play to a length of 7,173 yards. It also hosted the NCAA Division II Championships in 2010 and a NCAA Regional in 2015.
