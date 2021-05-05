Burnside & Haff named Top 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year

Burnside is second in the country with 24 home runs this season, and fifth nationally and tied for the SEC lead with teammate Danielle Gibson registering 51 RBI. The shortstop blew away the Razorbacks’ program single-season home run record this year, and her 24 home runs rank fifth-most in a single season in SEC history. Burnside is also second in the SEC totaling 128 total bases and a .895 slugging percentage. For the season, the Paragould, Ark. native is hitting .347/.497/.889 and has also doubled six times and drawn a team-best 36 walks. Burnside earned SEC Player of the Week honors twice this season.