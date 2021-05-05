Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 4:28 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 336,760 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,630 confirmed cases
    • 73,130 probable cases
  • 328,798 recoveries
  • 2,152 active cases
    • 1,479 confirmed active cases
    • 673 probable active cases
  • 5,754 total deaths
    • 4,570 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,184 deaths among probable cases
  • 181 currently hospitalized
    • 79 in ICU
    • 35 on ventilators
  • 3,556,236 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.2% positive antigen tests
  • 3,206,250 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, May 4:

  1. Faulkner: 73
  2. Benton: 29
  3. Washington: 24

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,163 24 3,035 104 22,278
Clay 1,761 19 1,692 50 18,782
Cleburne 1,978 11 1,892 74 23,198
Craighead 13,405 122 13,103 179 125,723
Crittenden 6,045 59 5,888 96 44,455
Cross 1,948 9 1,889 50 16,892
Greene 6,109 37 5,996 75 50,899
Independence 3,757 10 3,624 123 44,031
Jackson 3,221 7 3,175 38 27,644
Lawrence 2,114 22 2,049 43 16,278
Mississippi 5,844 40 5,697 107 42,207
Poinsett 3,163 11 3,075 77 28,893
Randolph 2,106 13 2,046 47 21,227
St. Francis 3,588 21 3,525 42 31,911
Sharp 1,594 11 1,537 46 18,230
Stone 987 3 954 30 12,448
White 7,977 57 7,800 118 55,390
Woodruff 646 1 632 13 8,820

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

