Foster care group expands to Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Foster Parents Association is expanding its services to Craighead County. Right now, they’re looking for a facility for a clothing closet and a visitor center.
They’re also adding foster parent education hours in Jonesboro and a “Manna Meals Freezer” stocked with frozen meals.
Public relations chairman Wade Shapp says the expansion will allow them to reach more parents more easily.
“I think every little bit helps as far as providing clothes for a child or providing those meals. It might not be much to you, but for a foster parent, that is huge just to get any bit of assistance that you can get,” said Shapp.
Shapp says recently they have seen a higher demand for their services, so the expansion comes at a perfect time.
Donations needed include:
- Monetary donations
- Food donations
- A building for the new facility
For more on how to donate, click here or call (870) 476-6424.
