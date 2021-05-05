Man sentenced after pleading guilty to incest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Craighead County man to 5 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to incest.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Aaron Duane Cambron of Bay last September on three counts of rape after the victims said he had sexual intercourse with them when they were younger.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cambron confirmed some of the allegations but denied other parts of the accusations, claiming the acts were “consensual.”
Following an “extensive assessment of the evidence,” prosecutors amended the charges to two counts of incest and one count of sexual indecency with a child.
On May 4, after Cambron entered a negotiated plea of guilty to the charges, Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced him to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months of suspended imposition of sentence (SIS).
The judge also ordered Cambron to pay all court costs and fees. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release. He is to have no contact with the victims.
Cambron, who is now 31, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer into the custody of the ADC.
