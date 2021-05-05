May 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, May 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The middle of our workweek is set to deliver sunny but cooler conditions across Region 8.
Daily highs will run ten degrees below the May average with noticeably lower humidity.
On Thursday, a few showers will develop ahead of a weak cold front.
A higher chance of rain arrives for Mother’s Day Weekend when another front stalls overhead.
We’re expecting 1-2″ of rain areawide over the next 7 days but our severe threat is very low.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite snapped trees and powerlines, the National Weather Service says yesterday morning’s storm damage was not the work of a tornado.
One of the smallest communities in our area was among one of the hardest hit. Meanwhile, hundreds of homeowners and local businesses are busy picking up the pieces.
With the approval of a new contract, the city of Jonesboro aims to open its shooting sports complex this summer.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
