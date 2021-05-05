Nearly 2,700 Entergy Arkansas customers without power in Pocahontas area

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 2,700 Entergy Arkansas customers west of Pocahontas were without power Wednesday evening, with power expected to be restored Thursday evening.
According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the outage happened around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.
“A thunderstorm has moved through your area causing numerous outages and widespread damage to the power systems. Restoration efforts are underway. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed,” Entergy Arkansas said on its website.
The power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.