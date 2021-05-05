NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Oak Grove Heights, Hayti

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service has ruled that the storm damage in Oak Grove Heights this week was caused by an EF-0 tornado.
According to a tweet from Senior Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, EF-0 tornado damage was also reported northeast of the Hayti, Missouri area.
A National Weather Service preliminary team surveyed the area and more details are expected to be released this afternoon.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that no tornado damage was found in Lawrence and Randolph counties.
Authorities said nearly 100 mph winds went through a two-mile near Walnut Ridge around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.