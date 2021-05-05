One airlifted after struck by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has been airlifted to a hospital after authorities say they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg police, Arkansas State Police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, which happened at the Delta gas station in Harrisburg around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Harrisburg Interim Police Chief Chris Crews said no one was in custody but that authorities were looking for a gray car without a hood as part of the investigation.
Crews said it was a vehicle versus motorcycle incident and that the person on the motorcycle was the victim.
Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the convenience store to find out more information.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
