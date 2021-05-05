2021 Regional Baseball Tournament Central

The road to Fayetteville runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Baseball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Tuckerman, and Izard County.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.
4A East Baseball Regional (Brookland)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Highland vs. Robinson
12:30pm: Brookland vs. Lonoke
3:00pm: Valley View vs. Stuttgart
5:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Pulaski Academy
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Highland/Robinson winner vs. Brookland/Lonoke winner
2:30pm: Valley View/Stuttgart winner vs. Pocahontas/PA winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A 2 Baseball Regional (Clinton)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Gosnell vs. Harding Academy
12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Rose Bud
3:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Clinton
5:30pm: Manila vs. Pangburn
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Gosnell/Harding Academy winner vs. Rivercrest/Rose Bud winner
2:30pm: Walnut Ridge/Clinton winner vs. Manila/Pangburn winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A Central Baseball Regional (Tuckerman)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: White County Central vs. South Side Bee Branch
12:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Bigelow
3:00pm: Melbourne vs. St. Joseph
5:30pm: Salem vs. Hector
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: WCC/SSBB winner vs. Tuckerman/Bigelow winner
2:30pm: Melbourne/St. Joseph winner vs. Salem/Hector winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A North Baseball Regional (Carlisle)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Hazen
12:30pm: Marmaduke vs. McCrory
3:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. England
5:30pm: Rector vs. Carlisle
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: BIC/Hazen winner vs. Marmaduke/McCrory winner
2:30pm: EPC/England winner vs. Rector/Carlisle winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
1A 2 Baseball Regional (Izard County)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork
12:30pm: Izard County vs. Hillcrest
3:00pm: Armorel vs. Viola
5:30pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Norfork winner vs. Izard County/Hillcrest winner
2:30pm: Armorel/Viola winner vs. Marked Tree/WSGF winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
