2021 Regional Baseball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | May 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 12:44 PM

The road to Fayetteville runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Baseball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Tuckerman, and Izard County.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Baseball Regional (Brookland)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Highland vs. Robinson

12:30pm: Brookland vs. Lonoke

3:00pm: Valley View vs. Stuttgart

5:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Pulaski Academy

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Highland/Robinson winner vs. Brookland/Lonoke winner

2:30pm: Valley View/Stuttgart winner vs. Pocahontas/PA winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Baseball Regional (Clinton)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Gosnell vs. Harding Academy

12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Rose Bud

3:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Clinton

5:30pm: Manila vs. Pangburn

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Gosnell/Harding Academy winner vs. Rivercrest/Rose Bud winner

2:30pm: Walnut Ridge/Clinton winner vs. Manila/Pangburn winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Baseball Regional (Tuckerman)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: White County Central vs. South Side Bee Branch

12:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Bigelow

3:00pm: Melbourne vs. St. Joseph

5:30pm: Salem vs. Hector

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: WCC/SSBB winner vs. Tuckerman/Bigelow winner

2:30pm: Melbourne/St. Joseph winner vs. Salem/Hector winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A North Baseball Regional (Carlisle)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Hazen

12:30pm: Marmaduke vs. McCrory

3:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. England

5:30pm: Rector vs. Carlisle

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: BIC/Hazen winner vs. Marmaduke/McCrory winner

2:30pm: EPC/England winner vs. Rector/Carlisle winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 2 Baseball Regional (Izard County)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork

12:30pm: Izard County vs. Hillcrest

3:00pm: Armorel vs. Viola

5:30pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Norfork winner vs. Izard County/Hillcrest winner

2:30pm: Armorel/Viola winner vs. Marked Tree/WSGF winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

