2021 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Fayetteville runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Tuckerman, and Izard County.
4A East Softball Regional (Brookland)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Southside vs. Stuttgart
12:30pm: Brookland vs. Lonoke
3:00pm: Valley View vs. Forrest City
5:30pm: Westside vs. Wynne
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Southside/Stuttgart winner vs. Brookland/Lonoke winner
2:30pm: Valley View/Forrest City winner vs. Westside/Wynne winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A 2 Softball Regional (Clinton)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Gosnell vs. Bald Knob
12:30pm: Harrisburg vs. Rose Bud
3:00pm: Hoxie vs. Pangburn
5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Clinton
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Gosnell/Bald Knob winner vs. Harrisburg/Rose Bud winner
2:30pm: Hoxie/Pangburn winner vs. Rivercrest/Clinton winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A Central Softball Regional (Tuckerman)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Midland vs. Quitman
12:30pm: Melbourne vs. South Side Bee Branch
3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Hector
5:30pm: Salem vs. Bigelow
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Midland/Quitman winner vs. Melbourne/South Side Bee Branch winner
2:30pm: Tuckerman/Hector winner vs. Salem/Bigelow winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A North Softball Regional (Carlisle)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: East Poinsett County vs. England
12:30pm: Rector vs. McCrory
3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Carlisle
5:30pm: Riverside vs. Hazen
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: EPC/England winner vs. Rector/McCrory winner
2:30pm: BIC/Carlisle winner vs. Riverside/Hazen winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
1A 2 Softball Regional (Izard County)
Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley
12:30pm: Izard County vs. Hillcrest
3:00pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry
5:30pm: Armorel vs. Viola
Friday, May 7th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner vs. Izard County/Hillcrest winner
2:30pm: Marked Tree/WSGF winner vs. Armorel/Viola winner
Saturday, May 8th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
