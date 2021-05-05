2021 Regional Softball Tournament Central

2021 Regional Softball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | May 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 12:27 PM

The road to Fayetteville runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Tuckerman, and Izard County.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Softball Regional (Brookland)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Southside vs. Stuttgart

12:30pm: Brookland vs. Lonoke

3:00pm: Valley View vs. Forrest City

5:30pm: Westside vs. Wynne

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Southside/Stuttgart winner vs. Brookland/Lonoke winner

2:30pm: Valley View/Forrest City winner vs. Westside/Wynne winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Softball Regional (Clinton)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Gosnell vs. Bald Knob

12:30pm: Harrisburg vs. Rose Bud

3:00pm: Hoxie vs. Pangburn

5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Clinton

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Gosnell/Bald Knob winner vs. Harrisburg/Rose Bud winner

2:30pm: Hoxie/Pangburn winner vs. Rivercrest/Clinton winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Softball Regional (Tuckerman)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Midland vs. Quitman

12:30pm: Melbourne vs. South Side Bee Branch

3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Hector

5:30pm: Salem vs. Bigelow

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Midland/Quitman winner vs. Melbourne/South Side Bee Branch winner

2:30pm: Tuckerman/Hector winner vs. Salem/Bigelow winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A North Softball Regional (Carlisle)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: East Poinsett County vs. England

12:30pm: Rector vs. McCrory

3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Carlisle

5:30pm: Riverside vs. Hazen

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: EPC/England winner vs. Rector/McCrory winner

2:30pm: BIC/Carlisle winner vs. Riverside/Hazen winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 2 Softball Regional (Izard County)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 6th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley

12:30pm: Izard County vs. Hillcrest

3:00pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry

5:30pm: Armorel vs. Viola

Friday, May 7th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner vs. Izard County/Hillcrest winner

2:30pm: Marked Tree/WSGF winner vs. Armorel/Viola winner

Saturday, May 8th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

