Tornado damages mobile home; trees down in Oak Grove Heights

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - An EF-0 tornado was confirmed as the cause of the damaged mobile home and several uprooted trees in Oak Grove Heights during Tuesday morning’s severe weather.
The path of the tornado started on Highway 34 West, where the mobile home was located, and then went across Highway 135 near the eastern portion of town.
The tornado knocked the mobile home a few feet off of its original position, destroying the steps that sat in front of the home.
A power line was down near the home laying across the driveway.
No one was in the mobile home during the time of the tornado, however, an Oak Grove Heights resident told Region 8 News off-camera that he was in his truck near the home when he felt a jolt and heard his window bust.
The resident added he did not see any rotation at the time because it was pitch black outside.
Trees were down near homes, some blocking a driveway at another resident’s home.
Oak Grove Heights Fire Chief Justin Moore said a tree also fell on a woman’s car while she was driving on Greene County Road 632, adding that he was not sure if the tornado caused the incident.
No injuries were reported in Oak Grove Heights.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.